South Africa Check-In For Kolkata Stopover Amid Coronavirus Scare

The team team is flying out with their respective destinations in South Africa on Tuesday. © Twitter

The Quinton de Kock-led South African side checked right into a city hotel close to the airport because the Cricket Association of Bengal took all of the necessary precautions for his or her safe return home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. After their three-match ODI series was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the players and the support staff stayed in Lucknow where in fact the second match was slated. That they had the choice to fly from Delhi however they preferred the “safest city” Kolkata because the Eastern metropolis was yet to record an individual positive case for COVID-19.”We’ve made full arrangements so the South African players return home safe. We’ve a three-member medical team looking at their arrangements. We have been taking adequate precautions,” CAB medical committee chairman Pradip Dey told reporters at the town hotel on Rajarhat.The team was received at the airport by CAB president Avishek Dalmiya, secretary Snehasish Ganguly and joint-secretary Debabrata Das.”Everything is okay. Their rooms are sanitised. Our liaison manager, medical team may also be there in two rooms. All of them are built with special masks, sanitiser. We’ve spoken to the players they’re fine.” Avishek said.The visiting team is flying out with their respective destinations in South Africa on Tuesday morning via Dubai.The initial ODI in Dharamsala on Thursday was beaten up with out a ball being bowled. Later the BCCI called off the rest of the series saying they might workout with Cricket South Africa to reschedule the ODI rubber.