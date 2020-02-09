sounds-like-lakeith-stanfield-has-big-plans-for-a-joker-movie

Starting months before its theatrical release, Todd Phillips’ Joker been the subject of much conversation. The unsettling psychological drama has been doing great this Awards Season, earning 11 Oscar nominations with Joaquin Phoenix the favorite to win Best Actor at this week’s Academy Awards. The character of The Joker is one of the most iconic comic book villains of all time, and there have been plenty of adaptations of the Clown Prince of Crime on film. And now it turns out that Get Out’s Lakeith Stanfield has some ideas for his own version of The Joker.

Lakeith Stanfield is an accomplished actor, who has proven his range throughout this tenure on the screen. He’s been seen in projects like Knives Out and Uncut Gems, although he recently expressed his interest in playing The Joker, despite how successful Joaquin Phoenix’s movie has been. Stanfield was recently asked what he’d bring to the role, saying:

What I’d bring to it would have a lot to do with who I collaborate with, and how the story’s written and what world we exist in, and then I’ll go do my lil magic.

While there’s no guarantee that Lakeith Stanfield will ever actually get to play The Joker, he doest have a clear investment in the iconic comic book villain. And if he got the chance, he’d bring in a number of collaborators to help make his vision into a reality.

Lakeith Stanfield’s Collider are in direct response to the actor’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! While promoting his new movie The Photograph, Stanfield told the talk show host that he’d love to play the Clown Prince of Crime- especially in the wake of Joaquin Phoenix’s triumphant performance in Joker. In fact, that’s just another fun challenge to approaching the villain.

Of course, the concept of another Joker arriving in theaters does seem a bit far fetched. Warner Bros. currently has three versions of the character running around, so there’s already a lot of Mr. J available for fans. Jared Leto’s Joker made his debut in Suicide Squad, although he was noticeably absent from Birds of Prey. Joaquin Phoenix has been collecting Awards for his performance as Arthur Fleck in Joker, while DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn series features Alan Tudyk as the villain.

I’m eager to see if Jared Leto and/or Joaquin Phoenix end up reprising their roles as the Joker in another movie. Leto’s performance in Suicide Squad wasn’t very well received, although he is still technically alive in the DC Extended Universe. And while Joker looked like it wasn’t going to get a sequel, the movie’s box office performance and Awards Nominations might have changed Warner Bros.’ tune.

You can see Lakeith Stanfield in both Uncut Gems, and The Photograph will arrive on Valentine's Day.