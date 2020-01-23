sound-of-a-mummy:-listen-as-ancient-egyptian-priest-‘speaks’-for-first-time-in-3,000-years 

When Egyptian priest Nesyamun died more than 3,000 years ago his departing wish was that he be allowed to speak in the afterlife, so that he could address the gods, and be granted entry into eternity.

Now, with the help of science, the holy man has indeed found his voice after death.

Academics at Royal Holloway, University of London, University of York and Leeds Museum scanned the mummy of Nesyamum, 3D printed his vocal tract then played soundwaves through it to create an impression of how the priest might have sounded.

So far, the only noise they’ve created is a nondescript bleat, sounding something like ‘beh’ but the researchers are hoping to use computer modelling to recreate words and even sentences.