soulmate-lion-couple-dies-less-than-two-days-apart-at-zoo-where-they-lived

A pair of lions with an ‘inseparable’ bond died within days of each other in the zoo where they both lived.

13-year-old male lion Zenda was euthanized on January 2 and his soulmate, a 14-year-old lioness named Isis, passed away on January 13 at the Brooksfield Zoo in Chicago, Illinois, according to zoo officials.

The two big cats had been at the zoo together for about 12 years. They had an incredibly strong bond that included grooming each other and sleeping together, Senior Vice President of Animal Programs Bill Zeigler said.

But earlier this month, Zenda was euthanized because of ‘age-related issues that impacted the quality of his life,’ which included trouble walking and standing, the zoo said in a tweet.

Zoo staff then found Isis laying on the floor of the moat in her exhibit on Monday, suffering from injuries related to an apparent fall, Zeigler told WTTW.

Earlier Monday morning, zoo worker checked on Isis and she seemed fine, the Chicago Zoological Society said in a statement.

The lioness had not reportedly been experiencing any medical or health-related issues before the incident Monday – then staff found her suffering from the apparent fall.

‘Despite the immediate and intensive treatment provided by veterinary staff, Isis sustained significant injuries and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize her today,’ the organization said, calling Isis’ death ‘sudden.’

Zeigler said: ‘Although it is unclear what caused the fall, we are reviewing all aspects of this tragic occurrence.’

‘The staff, who dedicated their lives to care for these charismatic lions, are heartbroken by their loss.’

According to the zoo’s website, the tragic loss of Isis and Zenda has been made easier by ‘the outpouring of kind words and memories shared by guests and members.’