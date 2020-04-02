soty-2-actor-aditya-seal-shares-strong-message-during-lockdown:-bio-war-isn’t-going-to-profit-anyone

By Lekhaka |

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 18: 36 [IST]

Aditya Seal who was last seen in Student Of The Year 2 has managed to grab everyone’s attention with his charming looks and acting. Aditya is currently self-quarantined at home says he loves being indoors. Here is what Aditya had to say about people roaming around during lockdowns, his message for them and more. When asked about the changes in his life post the Coronavirus Pandemic here is what the actor had to say. “I don’t know yet. We are still in the middle of it. We are still to hit the peak, is what I feel. I don’t know how I will come out of it but I do know for a fact that it will be normal. Hopefully, measures will be taken to undo what we have. I am hoping people realize that this biowarfare is not going to profit anybody. You are destroying the human race. I don’t believe that it came from bats. This is biowarfare is what I believe. I don’t know if I should be saying this but I sternly believe it was. I also sternly believe that it was leaked. People should realize that it is not benefitting anybody and that it is just destroying the human race.” Aditya says he has been acting a bit paranoid about the entire situation but at the same time making sure to take all the necessary precautions. He says, “I am wearing a mask and gloves. Even when I need to go out to buy essentials, I do not go without wearing gloves. I am not touching any foreign object with my bare hands.” Lastly, he requests everyone to be at home and stay safe. He had a strong message to give out during this time of crisis. “We need to come out of this strong. We need to come out of this soon more importantly. Make sure people around you are not acting stupid. There have been people who have been stepping out of the house like nothing is happening. I believe they do not understand the seriousness of the situation. If our PM has come to you twice and asked you to stay indoors, it is serious. Do not act smart or stupid or like nothing is happening. We are going through a very tough time. We need to be in this together because you may not know that you are the carrier and you are affecting at least 2-3 people at home. I am not missing my freedom. I love being indoors. Everyone who used to crib about work and who wanted to be home, just take this time and be at home.” Also Read : I Never Compared Student Of The Year 2 With Avengers Endgame: Aditya Seal On this work front Aditya will be next seen opposite Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawani.