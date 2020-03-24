sos-branches-to-close-during-stay-at-home-order

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 09: 32 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 09: 37 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — All Michigan Secretary of State branch offices will temporarily close starting Tuesday in part of Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home- order.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement that branches will not be able to provide in-person transactions and renewals by mail, but many services will be offered on the SOS website. The state says the closure may cause some delays.

Election-related services are available on

the state’s website. The state says late fee will be waived for experations

that happen during the temporary closure.

In addition to the temporary closure, Benson said absentee ballots will be mailed to everyone voting in the May 5 elections. Voters will not need to request a ballot for this election.

Postponing May elections was under discussion, she said. Some entities decided to postpone, but others did not due to funds that are set to expire. Absentee ballots will be mailed for elections that aren’t postponed.

More information on the coronavirus can be found on the state’s website and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: