sorry-x-men-fans,-patrick-stewart-probably-won’t-be-joining-the-marvel-cinematic-universe

In sad news for X-Men fans ahead of their potential joining of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sir Patrick Stewart has admitted he’s unlikely to play Professor X again.

Cue tears.

The 79-year-old actor has portrayed the telepathic mutant Charles Xavier in seven of the X-Men films but even though his character was killed off in 2017’s Logan, with the team moving over to the MCU there was hope of him chilling in another universe.

Now Patrick has admitted that while the events of Logan make it difficult for him to return to the role, he has had discussions with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige since Disney – who owns Marvel – purchased 21st Century Fox and acquired the rights to the X-Men characters, merging them into the MCU alongside the Avengers.

Speaking to Digital Spy, he said: ‘I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had long, long conversations. And there have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier.

‘Here’s the problem … If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier. But Logan changed all that.’

Hmm seems old mate Patrick doesn’t understand we could just create a new universe in the MCU and have him thriving once more.

Just to rub more salt into the wounds of emotion, Patrick went on to add he and his co-star Hugh Jackman – who played Wolverine eight times on the big screen – both got very emotional when they watched Logan because they knew it was the end of a journey they shared together.

‘The first time that Hugh and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival, which is where the movie premiered. Shortly after Xavier’s death scene, I found myself getting very emotional but I had to keep a hold of myself because we were sitting in the middle of this cinema,’ Patrick said, as we attempted to keep it together.

‘And then I saw Hugh’s hand come up to his eye and wipe away a tear. I thought, “Dammit, the bugger’s crying. Oh, let it out Patrick.”

‘Hugh took my hand, and we held hands with the last seven or eight minutes of the film because there were so many things we were upset about.

‘We were moved by the story. We were moved by one another. We were moved by the movie. But we also made the decision that we were saying goodbye to our characters as well.

‘In that sense, it was not just the deaths of those two men in the franchise, but it was also goodbye to our part in them as well.’

Patrick’s time as Professor X maybe up but he has reprised his other most famous role as Jean-Luc Picard in new Amazon Original series Star Trek: Picard.

The highly-anticipated series is set 20 years after the events of 2002 movie Star Trek: Nemesis and is a continuation of TV show Star Trek: The Next Generation.

But today Patrick revealed how Sir Ian McKellen warned him not to do Star Trek because it would ruin his career.

Speaking alongside his Picard castmates on This Morning Patrick revealed that his pal once tried to stop him from taking part in the hit movie.

‘Right at the very start one of your good friends tried to talk you out of it? quizzed host Phillip Schofield.

‘It became very public knowledge at the premiere last night, It was Ian McKellen and he was in Los Angeles at the time and I told him I had been offered this role in this series and he seriously warned me not to take the job because it wouldn’t be good for my career,’ he responded. ‘I was doing quite well in London in the theatre and I shouldn’t abandon myself to this.’

He added: ‘He has since admitted that he might have been wrong.’





