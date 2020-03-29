Mondo, together with Interscope Records, is proud to provide the premiere physical release of The Coup’s brilliant original soundtrack album to the film Sorry to FRUSTRATE YOU.

Sorry to FRUSTRATE YOU writer/director Boots Riley understands any potential confusion– in the end, his band The Coup’s 2012 album, his film directorial debut, and said film’s soundtrack all share exactly the same name. Riley wished to settle the score and for several once, hence why the written text on leading cover reads therefore.

“This is actually the real, actual soundtrack to the movie Sorry To FRUSTRATE YOU by The Coup (It has new songs and isn’t to be confused with the album of exactly the same name by exactly the same band years back…)”.

But what’s missing from that information download is that album is completely stacked: featuring guests Killer Mike, Janelle Monáe, Tune-Yards, E-40, and The Coup’s signature politically charged funk-hip-hop, and Riley’s incredible lyrical prowess. It had been among the Mondo Music teams’ favorite albums of 2018, plus they are honored to talk about it with the fans of 1 of the boldest finally, funniest films recently.

Mondo’s Sorry to FRUSTRATE YOU soundtrack comes in two different packages created by famed Oakland artist J. Otto Seibold (who also designed the film’s iconic logo), and is re-mastered for vinyl and pressed on 180 Gram white vinyl. The soundtrack will undoubtedly be available at MondoShop. on Wednesday com, March 25.

SORRY TO FRUSTRATE YOU Soundtrack

From Mondo. Music by The Coup featuring guests Killer Mike, Janelle Monáe, Tune-Yards, E-40, and Lakeith Stanfield. Designed for the very first time on Vinyl. Package designs by J. Otto Seibold. Pressed on 180 Gram white vinyl. $20.

Track List

Side A

1. Oyahytt (feat. Lakeith Stanfield)

2. Hey Saturday Night (feat. Tune-Yards)

3. Anitra’s Basement Tapes

4. Whathegirlmuthainwannadoo (feat. Janelle Monáe)

Side B

5. Monsoon (feat. Killer Mike)

6. Level It Up

7. Over and Out/Sticky Sunrise (feat. Janelle Monáe)

8. WE ARE IN NEED OF an Eruption

9. Crawl Out the Water (feat. E-40)

