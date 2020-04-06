sorry,-outlander-is-not-on-this-weekend

Hello Outlander fans who are probably checking the Starz app and wondering where your weekly dose of Fraser drama is. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of Outlander this week, and we’ll have to wait another week before finding out what happens after the cliffhanger at the end of last Sunday’s episode, “The Ballad of Roger Mac.” When we last saw the Frasers, they had found Roger’s (Richard Rankin) body hanging from a tree after the Battle of Alamance. It was a double gut-punch as Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) was also killed during the battle while saving Jamie (Sam Heughan) from a Regulator that was going to gun him down. While Jamie was still reeling from the loss of his godfather, he found his son-in-law’s body hanging from a tree as Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) watched in horror. Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The final moments of the episode featured Jamie cutting Roger down from the tree, but we have not officially seen the body unmasked, so there are still questions of whether it officially is Roger or what state he might be in once the mask is taken off. Is he dead? We’ll have to wait and see! While it is excruciating to have to wait another week for answers, it won’t be a full Droughtlander situation. Starz is airing repeat episodes of Season 5 on Sunday. The show returns next Sunday, April 12 with “Famous Last Words,” and it will be an episode you definitely do not want to miss. It will be available to stream Sunday morning and will air on the Starz channel at 8/7c.

Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan, OutlanderPhoto: Robert Wilson, Starz