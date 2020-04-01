sorry-but-dad-shirts-are-very-much-back

About two years ago, I found myself gravitating toward an unexpected shirt style: polos, the 2005 kind, with a few buttons up top and a classically preppy collar. I couldn’t resist purchasing a striped one from J.Crew (yep, I went full rugby), and later, added a blue, sweater-like option to my wardrobe after coming across it at a vintage shop.

Still, despite my newfound obsession, these shirts sat in my drawer, shifting positions and waiting to be worn. I just couldn’t figure out how to style them in a modern way — until spring 2020, when, all of a sudden, this trend began popping up everywhere.

The dad shirt, as some like to call it (considering how many a dad might’ve dressed as retired high school jocks in the ’80s), has now made a full comeback, appearing on both runways and red carpets. And, while I might have been stumped about what to wear with my polos in the past, I’ve since learned to treat them like any other shirt or sweater in my closet. They can be styled with carrot-leg jeans, skirts, or layered under dresses and sweaters. They even come in handy during those in-between months, and can be paired with a basic pair of cotton shorts and sneakers.

You don’t just have to take my word for it. There’s plenty of inspiration out there, thanks to both spring 2020 collections and street style. I’m now convinced that the dad shirt will be one of 2020’s biggest trends, and you’ll want to get on board, ASAP.

There Were Polos On Prada’s Runway

Styled in an office-friendly way, complete with a blazer and slacks.

Fendi’s Version Was Very Low-Cut

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Who knew this shirt style could be sexy, too?

While Paco Rabanne Gave Things a Fancy Twist

The brand layered a polo underneath a silver mesh dress, making me consider wearing one for formal events.

This Trend Definitely Has Staying Power

Burberry included dad shirts in its Fall 2020 collection, meaning they’ll be a good investment.

They’re Pretty Perfect For Spring Weather

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Simply layer one under a sweater, add a skirt and sneakers, and — boom — you’re go to go.

It’s Time to Embrace Preppy Style

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

You know what goes great with polos? Sweater vests! (And, yes, I’m being serious. It’s very Golden Girls.)

Style Your Shirt With Printed Pants

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Then, throw on a leather jacket and you’ll have a casual outfit that’ll work Monday through Sunday.

Pair It With a Skirt

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Give your polo a feminine spin with a flowy maxi, or add lug-sole boots and darker pieces in order to dress it down.

This Piece Doesn’t Have to Be Basic

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

A striped option will come in handy if you enjoy mixing prints.

Think Outside the Box

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

In the early ’00s, the go-to trick was layering two polos together (popped collars, of course); 2020’s version of that is layering a polo with a white button-down.

Selena Gomez Is Already a Fan of the Trend

Back in October, she wore a polo with sleek, wide-leg pants.

Bella Hadid Went the Argyle Route

MARC PIASECKI/GETTY IMAGES

She kept things from looking too golf pro by pairing her polo with leather pants.

Even Scarlett Johansson Wore One on the Red Carpet

While promoting Marriage Story, the actress stepped out in a cropped, striped option.

Accessorize This Top to Your Liking

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Remember to make this piece yur own. Pile on those necklaces, add some hoops, or style it with a beret hat.

But, Don’t Stress

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Whether your choice is cotton or cashmere, a polo and jeans continues to be timeless combination.