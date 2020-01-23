sopranos-actress-annabella-sciorra-testifies-of-desperate-attempts-to-fight-off-alleged-weinstein-rape

Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra has told a jury of her desperate attempts to fight off Harvey Weinstein, punching and kicking him as he allegedly pinned her down and raped her on her own bed after a work dinner with Uma Thurman.

Sciorra, 59, wiped away tears as she recounted the night in late 1993 or early 1994 when Weinstein barged into her apartment, having dropped her off at the front door a short while earlier.

“I thought it was the doorman or a neighbour,” she said.

“He pushed the door open. He started to walk around. I think he was seeing if there was someone there. He started to unbutton his shirt so I realised he thought we’d have sex. And I did not want to.

“I started to back up, thinking I could make it to my bathroom and get in there.”

She claimed that Weinstein then “lunged” at her, grabbing at her white cotton nightgown – a vintage, sentimental garment, given to her by her cousin in Italy.

“He shoved me on the bed. I was punching him, kicking him, just trying to get him away from me.

“I put my hands over my head to hold him back. He got on top of me and he raped me.