sophie-turner’s-latest-outfit-is-really-a-peak-zoom-meeting-look

If you are weeks into self-isolation at this time, you’ll likely trust Sophie Turner’s assertion that anyone doing this but still wearing jeans is really a “psychopath.”

The Game of Thrones actress joined Conan O’Brien for a remote video interview, and discussed how her time social distancing is certainly going. She also showed off the grey sweatpants she wore with her green sweater, giving us a peak work-from-home-but-still-have-Zoom-meetings look.

“I’m business at the top, party on underneath,” she said while revealing her sweats.

Aren’t most of us?

Sweats aside, though, Turner said she’s thriving in isolation being an introvert: “I’m sort of loving it. I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody. EASILY could stay in the home all day I’d, so this is ideal for me. I only go out once each day to walk my dogs and that is it.”

Turner has been social distancing with husband Joe Jonas, who she said isn’t having quite as easy a period adjusting.

“I hear divorce rates are up, but also for Joe and I everything appears to be working out in my own favor here,” she said. “Because Joe’s a genuine social butterfly, therefore i battle to lock him and also have him spending some time with me down. It’s prison for him but it’s ideal for me.”

