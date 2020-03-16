Sophie Turner’s Dark Phoenix to Debut in MCU Through Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel 2”

Dark Phoenix was expected to turn to out to be a box office success but it did not leave much of a mark. The big reason for its failure was undoubtedly Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. At first Dark Phoenix was supposed to be released in November 2018 or in February 2019.

Disney and Fox struck a deal with each other after which Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel was released. Dark Phoenix‘s release date was then shifted to July 2019 after the release of Captain Marvel. Kevin Feige also in his numerous statements revealed that he wanted Captain Marvel to be the first female superhero movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kevin Feige had introduced Captain Marvel at the comic-con on stage. He said that it was one of the best moments of his career. He also further stated that Captain Marvel is the strongest superhero in the MCU as well as the comics. He said that Brie Larson’s character will lead the MCU from its present stage to something far more greater in the future and be the prime icon of the MCU.

Captain Marvel and Dark Phoenix supposedly have similar plotlines and cinematic visuals. It is a thing to wonder how things would have been different if Dark Phoenix was released earlier than Captain Marvel.

With Captain Marvel 2 Sophie Turner’s character if introduced will be the first mutant in the MCU. With numerous rumours surrounding that Captain Marvel 2 will feature the first ever mutant in the MCU it would be a great chance for Sophie Turner to prove her character’s potential after the movie’s box office and critical failure. Sophie Turner will also prove to be an audience magnet for Brie Larson’s sequel.