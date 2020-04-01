sophie-turner-trolls-husband-joe-jonas-and-calls-him-a-psychopath-for-wearing-denim-jeans-at-home-during-quarantine-period!-read-all-details-here.

Sophie Turner is enjoying the quarantine life with the family. She just loves it. Nothing can ever come between her comfortable clothes.

At this time during coronavirus pandemic, she is spending the time with her husband Joe Jonas. On Tuesday, the “Game of Thrones” actor joined a home- episode of “Conan” with Conan O’Brien. They discussed about how they both are spending this quarantined life.

She told Conan that, “I’m kind of loving it “. Moreover, she added, “Yeah, I mean I’m an introvert. I’m a homebody,” Turner shared. “Just like, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

She just wants to tell everyone that she is enjoying this social distancing and being comfy. She discussed, “You don’t have to get dressed up. I’m wearing my sweatpants,” while showing her outfit during the interview. “I’m business on top, party on the bottom.”

She showed her surprise by telling that her husband, Joe hasn’t learned to be comfy. He is still wearing jeans in the house.

Turner said, “I mean, this is something that’s only kind of come to my attention since this quarantine thing, but I saw … it was like a meme online or some comment or something and someone said, like, ‘If you’re wearing denim pants at home, like, what does that say about you as a person? Like, are you a psychopath? And Joe does that. Joe wears denim trousers at home — where no one can see him. I’m not wearing denim trousers. This is the most dressed up I’ve been in days.”

After that O’Brien also confessed that he’s been “wearing jeans a lot” while self-quarantining.