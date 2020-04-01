Sophie Turner Loves Self-Isolating With Joe Jonas – ‘This Is Great For Me’

Sophie Turner has no problem with being forced to stay at home with her husband, Joe Jonas, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones alum appeared on Conan at Home to talk with Conan O’Brien via video chat, and the actress admitted she is “kind of loving” self-isolation.

Turner said being “very, very quarantined” at home with Jonas isn’t really a major change to her daily routine.

“I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody,” Turner told O’Brien. “If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

Turner said that she doesn’t understand how people are struggling to practice social distancing. She joked that it might be “difficult,” but all you have to do is “stay at home and get drunk at home.”

O’Brien replied that he’s been listening to Dr. Fauci – the leading expert in President Trump’s COVID-19 task force – and he doesn’t remember the doc telling anyone to get drunk at home. Turner admitted he might not have said those exact words, but “you know he’s thinking it,” said the mom-to-be. “You know he’s doing the same thing.”

The introverted Turner enjoys not having to get dressed up while in self-isolation, and she told O’Brien that she was wearing sweatpants. She even lifted her leg up to show the camera, and described her ensemble as “business on top, party on the bottom.”

Turner also gave an update on what Jonas has been up to during quarantine. The Dark Phoenix star said that Jonas is “DJing at home” and he is doing it “really, really loudly” when she is trying to read scripts.

However, Turner says that it’s fun and she pours him alcoholic drinks, like tequila shots. She says that he will text her and ask her what time it is, and she’ll reply from the kitchen that it’s “shot time.”

Sophie Turner says the best part of being in self-isolation with Joe Jonas is that “there’s no rules” and “it’s fun.”

Conan O’Brien – like other late night TV talk show hosts – is continuing to work from home during the pandemic, and is posting Conan at Home videos weeknights on YouTube. Sophie Turner is starring in the new Quibi series Survive, which premieres on April 6th.



Post Views:

3





