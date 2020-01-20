sophie-turner-leads-last-official-game-of-thrones-reunion-we’ll-ever-see,-sob-sob

Sophie Turner reunited with her Game of Thrones co-stars for their last ever award season after the HBO show ended last year.

The 23-year-old actress, wearing a statement pink Louis Vuitton dress, arrived at the 2020 SAG Awards in LA with husband Joe Jonas before catching up with GoT cast members Alfie Allen, John Bradley and Kristofer Hivju backstage at the event.

Turner was named in the SAG Award cast nomination for the ensemble in a drama series, along with Allen, Bradley, Hivju, Peter Dinklage, Pilou Asbaek, Jacob Anderson, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ben Crompton, Liam Cunningham, Joe Dempsie, Richard Dormer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jerome Flynn, Iain Glen, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Conleth Hill, Rory McCann, Hannah Murray, Staz Nair, Daniel Portman, Bella Ramsey, Richard Rycroft, Carice van Houten, Rupert Vansittart, and Maisie Williams.

The cast lost out to The Crown for the ensemble award, but Dinklage picked up outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama, and the series was also honoured with outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble.

Christie was pictured gracing the red carpet, and went on to describe their last official reunion as ‘bittersweet’.

‘I am so excited, I’ve just seen a load of people on the carpet, but it’s bittersweet because this will probably be the last time we’ll all be together in an official capacity and that is amazing but I’m very aware that this is the end of something,’ she told E! Online.

When asked whether the co-stars will be throwing any unofficial reunions in the future, the actress joked: ‘I’m not sure my logistical skills would serve, but maybe David [Benioff] and Dan [B Weiss] should be in charge of that.’

As long as they post some of the evidence on Instagram, we’d be happy with that…





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Sophie Turner joins hubby Joe Jonas on stage to ring in the New Year with a kiss and a glass of bubbly

MORE: Kit Harington wants Sophie Turner to ‘shush’ and stop dishing Game Of Thrones secrets





