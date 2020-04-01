🔥Sophie Turner jokes husband Joe Jonas is a 'psychopath' for wearing jeans 'during the quarantine'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Not everyone is having trouble adjusting to self-isolation. Actress Sophie Turner told late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien that she’s “loving” being able to stay at home.

The 24-year-old called into the Conan At Home version of the comedian’s nightly show to talk about her upcoming show on Quibi, Survive.

“I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody,” the former Game Of Thrones actress said. “If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk the dogs, and that’s it,” she added, noting she doesn’t quite understand why some people are having a hard time following the social distancing rules.

One person getting restless with staying home, might just be Turner’s husband, Joe Jonas.

“Everything seems to be working out in my favor here,” she said. “Joe is a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me. So it’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me,” Turner explained, letting O’Brien know that he’s been passing the time by hosting DJ sets on his Instagram Live.

But when she’s not trying to study her scripts over Jonas’ ‘80s-themed set, Turner plays an integral part in her husband’s new quarantine work. “I pour him his drinks, I give him tequila shots,” she said. “He’ll text me, ‘What time is it?’ And then I’ll reply from the kitchen, ‘Shot time,’ and bring him a shot of tequila,” she continued, adding, “There’s no rules in quarantine,” when O’Brien asked if shots were restricted for after 5pm only.

Most importantly, Turner shared she’s been helping Jonas coordinate his outfits for his live sets. But the actress, who earlier in the interview showed O’Brien that she was wearing sweatpants as she sat on her sofa, called her husband’s self-isolation sartorial choices into question.

“This is something that’s only come to my attention since this quarantine,” she began. “But I saw a meme online of some comment, and someone said, ‘If you’re wearing denim pants at home during the quarantine, what does that say about you as a person?’ Are you a psychopath? And Joe does that,” she exclaimed.

“Joe wears denim trousers at home when no one can see him. I’m not wearing denim trousers,” she emphasized, describing her sweatpants and sweater combo as “the most dressed up I’ve been in days.”

After joking around, Turner shared some more serious thoughts on social distancing when O’Brien brought up that she had been vocal about its importance (earlier last month, she called out actress Evangeline Lilly for posting that she refused to comply with the CDC guidelines).

“My eldest brother and my sister-in-law are doctors in the UK, and they just got transferred to the ICU,” she said. “And it’s so frustrating seeing these people going out and spring breaking all over the place – in Malibu it’s packed right now, and Miami. I don’t understand how you can be that selfish to put doctors’ lives at risk who are going to have to end up treating you and then become vulnerable to the infection by treating you. You’re literally being asked to do nothing – it should be fairly easy,” she stressed.