sophie-turner-joins-hubby-joe-jonas-on-stage-to-ring-in-the-new-year-with-a-kiss-and-a-glass-of-bubbly

Sophie Turner ended up on stage during a Jonas Brothers performance to give her hubby Joe Jonas a kiss when the clock struck 12 on New Year’s Eve.

The Game of Thrones star came prepared with a little black dress, a ‘pop fizz clink’ headband, and a glass of bubbly.

The Jonas Brothers were performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Miami before their talented other halves joined them on stage.

And yes, they definitely performed Sucker.

Sophie leaned in for a cheeky kiss while the others – including Nick Jonas, his wife Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle – chatted away on stage.

The entire group clinked their glasses before hugging and celebrating the new decade.

The brothers wore different variations of sparkly suits while Priyanka opted for a classy floor-length pink dress and Danielle wore the glitteriest New Year’s blue dress she could find.

Other performers during the lively night included the one and only Dua Lipa (who performed in Hollywood), alongside the likes of Alanis Morissette and Post Malone, who were performing all the way in Times Square, New York.

The world’s biggest boy band, BTS, got to perform for the world and Green Day, Megan Thee Stallion, and Usher later joined.

However, the others didn’t bring their booze-ready other halves.

Everyone raised a glass to the crowd of Rockin’ Eve as they partied away an end of an era.

Before performing for Rockin’ Eve, the group went for dinner at Fontainebleau in Miami, Florida, wearing the same outfits they went on stage with.

Except for Priyanka and Nick, who are always ready at all times for an outfit change

Priyanka’s dinner ensemble was a silky cream dress and silky blazer while Nick opted for a casual white T-shirt and a dyed denim jacket.

They arrived via private jet before going to the restaurant in a minibus as you gotta eat before you celebrate with thousands of people while singing the songs that brought the band back together.

We’d celebrate too if we had the biggest decade to date.

Sophie and Joe married in May this year, while Nick and Priyanka married in December 2018.

Kevin, the oldest of the three, was the first to tie the knot back in 2009 and has two children.





