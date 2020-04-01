sophie-turner-is-trolling-joe-jonas-for-his-wardrobe-choices-during-self-quarantine

You’d think being pregnant and trapped inside during a quarantine would be an ordeal, but Sophie Turner is having a blast while quarantined with her husband Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones actress sat down for a socially distanced interview for Conan to promote her new Quibi show Survive, which debuts on April 6 when the bite-sized streaming service launches. But in the meantime, Turner is more than content with being in an introvert’s paradise, keeping Jonas sane, and sharing her blunt opinion on anyone who’s wearing jeans while stuck at home.

“I’m kind of loving it,” a surprisingly chipper Turner told Conan. “I mean I’m an introvert. I’m a homebody. Just like, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

The actress is especially fond of not having to worry about her outfit everyday and was more than happy to show off her lounging attire. “This is great, isn’t it? You don’t have to get dressed up. I’m wearing my sweatpants,” she said while lifting her leg for the camera.” I’m business on top, party on the bottom.”

Jonas, on the other hand, is not a fan of their current situation, which Turner admits is a “prison for him,” but she’s been doing her best to keep him sane while he passes the time livestreaming DJ sets. Not only does she act as his stylist, but the X-Men star is his personal bartender. “I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He’ll text me and be like, ‘What time is it?’ I’ll reply from the kitchen: ‘Shot time.’ And bring him a shot of tequila. There are no rules in quarantine.”

However, the one thing Turner can’t understand is why Jonas continues to wear jeans. Frankly, it freaks her out. Via E! News:

“I mean, this is something that’s only kind of come to my attention since this quarantine thing, but I saw…it was like a meme online or some comment or something and someone said, like, ‘If you’re wearing denim pants at home, like, what does that say about you as a person?’” she said. “Like, are you a psychopath? And Joe does that. Joe wears denim trousers at home—where no one can see him. I’m not wearing denim trousers. This is the most dressed up I’ve been in days.”

When Conan admitted that he also wears jeans while quarantined, Turner didn’t mince words: “Why do that to your groin, Conan?”

