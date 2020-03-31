sophie-turner-is-pregnant!-discover-how-husband-joe-jonas-is-playing-out-the-caring-role

With the first anniversary of Sophie Turner’s and Joe Jonas’s marriage, just two months away, the couple is expecting their first child, if the rumours turn out to be true.

The news about Turner’s pregnancy has been rumoured for quite some time now. She has been seen rocking oversized clothes for some time now. If the rumours turn out to be true, they have got to take special care with the coronavirus breakout. The Pandemic has made celebrities act out in really weird ways on social media. If anything, the outbreak has brought the couple closer together. It’s great to see that these newlyweds have an amazing relationship, even in times like this.

And it has been reported that Joe Jonas is doing it all for his wife while the two of them are together in self-isolation. He has been having loads of fun doing everything for her and it has helped with their relationship that is already in a great place. They love that they are together in this and not working, and can be together the entire day. The couple loves that they are being forced to be together and are taking everything positively. It’s been an amazing time for them right now and they aren’t pulling their hairs out just yet.

Sophie Turner is appreciating of everything that her man does, especially his skills in the kitchen. She posted about him cooking her a delicious meal on her Instagram. Joe put up his culinary skills on display as he made a big plate of pasta that included a ton of pieces of minced chicken. “One of the many benefits of dating a good Italian boy,” she captioned the post. Sophie Turner not only bagged her a husband that can sing but caters to all her needs 24/7.