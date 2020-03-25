Sophie Turner Gushes Over ‘Good Italian Boy’ Joe Jonas‘ Cooking – It’s Just ‘One Of The Many Benefits’ Of Having Him As Her Husband!

Sophie Turner raved about her hubby, Joe Jonas in a new Instagram post, making it very clear that she is as happy a she can be over her decision to tie the knot with the Jonas Brothers singer. The Game of Thrones actress posted a pic of a very delicious dish and alongside it, she mentioned that getting to enjoy yummy food is just one of the ‘many benefits’ of being married to a ‘good Italian boy,’ aka Joe!

The snap also featured Sophie’s husband, who looked as handsome as ever, while showing off the dish – a plate of bow tie pasta with pieces of chicken that he had made himself!

Alongside the meal, the couple also had a couple of glasses of red wine.

In the caption, Sophie wrote that the food was just ‘One of the many benefits of dating a good Italian boy.’

She also included a heart eyes, pasta and rose emojis in the post.

Joe was wearing a black T-shirt and a matching fedora while posing for the camera.

Soon after the pic was shared, a lot of fans rushed to the comment section to gush over the couple and the delicious looking dish, many making food-related puns.

One Republic singer Ryan Tedder also joined the commenters and expressed his wishes that Joe would somehow manage to have the pasta delivered to him.

‘Plz Postmates that to me now,’ the singer joked.

With such talent in the kitchen in addition to Joe being loving, handsome and talented, it’s no surprise that Sophie chose him to be her husband.

The two seem very happy together and that is great to see, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After all, they need to stay in quarantine now so not being bored or frustrated about being with each other 24/7 is a great sign that things are going great.



