sophie-turner-appeared-to-shade-evangeline-lilly-over-social-distancing-decisions

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt our way of life, celebrities continue to find themselves at odds with one another over how to handle the situation.

Sophie Turner took to her own Instagram Live session over the weekend with what appeared to be a biting declaration following Evangeline Lilly made a somewhat controversial comment about the way she had been handling the worldwide “social distancing” initiative.

Lilly had previously gone on her own Instagram Live to chat about how life had been going for her and her own endeavors despite the public health crisis. She called her life “#businessasusual” and recounted taking her children to gymnastics camp, after they “all washed their hands before going in.”

“I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices,” she said.

In Turner’s post, she urged viewers to stay inside.

“Don’t be f–king stupid,” she said. “Even if you count your ‘freedom’ over your health.” She didn’t specifically call out Lilly, but it seemed fairly obvious who the statement may have been directed at.

“Stay inside, guys. It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever,” Turner concluded, before adding her signature phrase “…and that’s the tea.”

