Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Wear Face Masks As The Pregnant Beauty Stays Safe During Coronavirus Pandemic



Source: Sophie Turner/Instagram

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas aren’t playing around when it comes to the Coronavirus pandemic. The pregnant 24-year-old shared a photo of herself with her husband Joe, on her Instagram story, where she has 15.5 million followers. The photo featured the happy couple buckled up in their vehicle headed for a Sunday outing. The two wore caps and light jackets but covered their mouths and noses with face masks. Not only did they take this step in preventing the transmission of the deadly Covid-19 virus, but they also wore matching gloves. While the CDC isn’t recommending healthy people wear masks, many people believe that at this point, the wisest and safest thing to do is wear gloves, face masks, and even goggles. When supermodel Naomi Campbell had to fly, she was spotted wearing a full hazmat suit, gloves, a mask and a pair of goggles — she left nothing to chance.

Sophie Turner shared the photo and wrote the caption: Not f#[email protected] around Stay safe everyone.

Sophie Turner is believed to be pregnant with the couple’s first child. Though she hasn’t made official announcement sources have reported that she and Joe are thrilled to have a baby. It appears that they aren’t taking any chances not only with their own health but also with the health of their unborn child.

You may see the photo that Sophie Turner shared on her Instagram account below.

Like many celebrities, Sophie and Turner travel frequently and recently returned from a trip to Mexico. At this point, it is unclear how many people actually have Coronavirus or even had it and then recovered on their own. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were positively diagnosed with Coronavirus while Tom filmed on an untitled Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. They are currently being isolated (they are together) and are hospitalized.

Heidi Klum shared an update that she is sick with a fever and chills but has been unable to get a Coronavirus test.

What do you think about Sophie Turner’s and Joe Jonas’ latest photo? Do you think they are overreacting or do you think it is time for more people who show no signs of Coronavirus to wear protective gloves and face masks?



