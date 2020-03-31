sophie-brussaux-jokes-about-the-reason-why-her-son-with-drake-has-blonde-hair-in-hilarious-post!

Drake’s baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, took to social media to share even more cute pics of their son together, Adonis, 2, after the rapper himself finally introduced the offspring to the world in a previous post. Furthermore, while people are still freaking out over his blue eyes and gorgeous blonde hair, the proud mother just had to joke about how Adonis ended up with those features – the golden hair in particular!

Only hours after Drake debuted his son online, Sophie also went ahead to show the toddler off even more, much to the happiness of many fans who still can’t get over how cute he is!

Alongside the snaps featuring Adonis, she wrote: ‘Thanking God every day for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world.’

Then, seeing how a lot of fans noted that little Adonis looks a lot like Drake’s mother, Sophie decided to make a joke regarding the reason why her and Drake’s son is blonde.

The mom posted a hilariously badly photoshopped version of a towheaded Champagne Papi and in the caption, she wrote: ‘All this time, you thought [Drake] was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde.’

Previously, Drake not only finally introduced his child to the world but he also wrote a sweet and lengthy letter alongside the first couple of pics, writing in part: ‘What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.’ Aww….



Post Views:

0





