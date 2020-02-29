sophia-bush-is-bringing-her-talents-to-the-cbs-medical-pilot-good,-sam

Now Playing

The Best TV Shows of the Decade (2010-2019)

Next Up

Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

Brace yourselves, Sophia Bush is trading in her Intelligence badge for a set of surgical knives. The Chicago P.D. alum is set to star in the pilot for the CBS medical drama Good, Sam, according to Variety.The potential series follows the eponymous bright surgeon whose talents have gone underutilized thanks to her arrogant and overbearing boss Griff, who also happens to be her father. After he falls into a coma, Sam assumes leadership and finally begins to shine. However, her world is again rocked when he regains consciousness and looks to resume his original position. This reversal of roles is sure to cause even more tension in an already strained relationship.Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The pilot was written by Jane the Virgin’s Katie Wech, who will also executive-produce alongside Jane creator Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein. It’s a bit of a reunion for the producers and Bush, who guest-starred in the CW dramedy’s final season last year. If Good, Sam gets picked up to series, it would mark Bush’s first leading role in a TV show since leaving Chicago P.D. in 2017.

In the meantime, catch Bush in a recurring role in the upcoming Love, Simon sequel series Love, Victor, which is set to debut in June. Sophia Bush, Chicago P.D.Photo: NBC, Matt Dinerstein/NBC