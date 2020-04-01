soori-posts-a-hilarious-lockdown-video:-wins-the-internet!

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 23: 25 [IST]

Soori, the popular comedian is best known for his amazing comic timing in both the silver screen and real life. The actor, who is highly active on the social media platform Twitter, recently posted a lockdown special video for his fans and followers. Soori’s highly hilarious lockdown video is now winning the internet. In the latest video, Soori is seen giving a bath to his little son, who is a highly active child. In return, the kid pours video on the actor and it turns out to be a bathing time for both the father and son. After he finished the bathing task, Soori is seen cleaning the toilet. Corona day-8 #corona #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy pic.twitter.com/Ld8DjlCXgb

— Actor Soori (@sooriofficial) April 1, 2020 In between, the actor’s wife is seen giving him toilet cleaners and asks him to do the job perfectly. Soori has dedicated this hilarious video to the sanitary workers who clearly go through a lot every day to clean the toilets and drainages. The actor has also saluted the people who keep the cities and villages clean. Soori is hopeful that the coronavirus pandemic will come to an very soon. Soori is currently going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with some highly promising projects in his kitty. The actor has bagged some prestigious projects including the upcoming Rajinikanth starrere Annaatthe and renowned filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s next directorial venture.