sony-teasing-new-ps5-game,-possibly-new-horror-title

A mysterious tweet from Sony has increased chatter that they’re working on a new horror IP, but is it the new game from Hideo Kojima?

The launch of the PlayStation 5 makes this a big year for Sony, but even without knowing anything about the new console’s software they’ve still got a very full line-up, including PlayStation 4 exclusives such as Dreams, Nioh 2, The Last Of Us Part 2, and Ghost Of Tsushima.

What they have planned beyond that is a mystery (although rumours suggest it may include Gran Turismo 7 and a Demon’s Souls remake) but they themselves have been teasing… something.

The odd thing about this tweet, other than it’s impossible to understand, is that it comes from the main Sony account and not the PlayStation one.

just some friends playing video games 🎮🐛 🎮🦐

🎮🦕 🎮🐢 🎮🐌 🎮🐄 🎮🐕 🎮🐆 — Sony (@Sony) January 22, 2020

The animal icons are particularly odd but the fan suggestion that it’s a tease for Tokyo Jungle 2 seems unlikely given how low profile the original was.

What it could be though is official recognition of the multiplayer features implied by a recently discovered patent, where multiple people were able to play the same game by controlling only a small number of buttons each.

That would also make more sense that Sony as a whole would be tweeting about it, as it’s not just one specific game but a general feature of the PlayStation 5.

There are rumours of other secret new PlayStation games underway though, with journalist Emre Kaya suggesting that it’s a new horror IP.

Interestingly, there are a number of prominent developers that have expressed interest in creating horror games lately, many of them with strong ties to Sony.

Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has already talked about wanting to work on ‘the scariest horror game’, and as mentioned in yesterday’s rumours about new Silent Hill games original Silent Hill artist Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito is known to be working on a secret new project.

What’s also interesting is that director Keiichiro Toyama, who worked on both Silent Hill and Sony’s Forbidden Siren, is working with Suda51 (No More Heroes) and Swery65 (Deadly Premonition) on a new horror title called Hotel Barcelona for Devolver Digital.

Although it happens less often than with movies, games do sometimes get passed around to different publishers, especially if there’s a problem with funding.

Or there’s the fact that God Of Creator David Jaffe is also making a horror game at the moment, one which he doesn’t seemed to have signed up a publisher for yet.

They’re all possibilities (and Hotel Barcelona sounds great whatever happens) and who knows, maybe Sony has more than one horror game in the pipeline.

We don’t think any of them are being hinted at by that animal tweet though.

I’m designing/writing something new these days. It’s a single player, horror game that is attempting something new with in-game storytelling and I am in love with it. 1/3 — David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) April 28, 2019

There are days this lack of knowing is incredibly stressful and scary. I consider myself a pro and thus I will push thru the fear and keep going. But I wanted to share: no matter your level of exp, there will be times this stage is TERRIFYING. But it’s also a lot of fun!:)3/3 — David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) April 28, 2019

