sony-reveals-details-about-playstation-5’s-ps4-game-compatibility

After revealing a number of technical specs last week, Sony has now confirmed that most PlayStation 4 games will be compatible with the upcoming PlayStation 5 console. The company made the announcement via the official PlayStation blog.

“With all of the amazing games in PS4’s catalog, we’ve devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5,” wrote Hideaki Nishino, Sony’s senior vice president of platform planning and management. “We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.”

In the same announcement post, Nishino revealed that the company will adjust compatible titles if necessary. “We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers.”

Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 is expected to release this holiday season. Read Sony’s full announcement here.

Follow

Highsnobiety Design

What To Read Next

Before You Continue…

For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy