sony-pushes-release-of-‘ghostbusters’,-‘morbius’-and-‘uncharted’-to-2021-due-to-coronavirus

By Pti |

Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 16: 51 [IST]

Sony has pushed its upcoming slate of releases, including Spider-Man spinoff Morbius, the new Ghostbuster and Tom Holland starrer Uncharted, to 2021 as theatres remain close due to coronavirus pandemic. Morbius is now coming in theatres on March 19, 2021 instead of its July 31 release. Similarly, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has shifted its July 10 release to March 5, 2021 and Uncharted is now hitting theatres on October 8, 2021 with Ghostbusters taking up its previous release date. Sony’s World War II drama Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, which was set to release in June after various date shuffles, currently has no release date while Peter Rabbit 2 won’t open in cinemas until January 15, 2021, instead of this coming August, reported However, Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood has been advanced from January 2021 to October 23 this year. With productions cancelled and theatres closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, many studios have been forced to reshuffle their release calendars. The films that were immediately affected by the virus include A Quiet Place II, Disney’s live-action Mulan, James Bond movie No Time to Die. The Office Star John Krasinski Reconnects With Steve Carell On Some Good News Fantastic Beasts Star Dan Fogler Says, 3rd Instalment In The Series Is Leading Towards A Massive War