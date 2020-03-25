Sonu Nigam wins hearts with his online concert; trends across social media

Having won hearts of the world over with his online concert for worldwide fans and his fellow countrymen who respected the Janta curfew, India’s very own versatile playback singer Sonu Nigam has achieved an exceptional feat unlike others!

With over 1.6 million plus views for his live concert across social media, all within an hour, Sonu Nigam has proved that he is, undoubtedly, one of the most popular music personalities in India.

Not having anticipated such a response, Sonu Nigam says, “Glad that millions of people forgot the sadness brought to them by nature and felt a zest of positivity.”

With global audiences raving about his performance through the heartfelt comment section, Sonu Nigam was quick to retort that he is especially keen on repeating this.

Righteously christened “The Master of Melody” by Forbes India, Sonu Nigam also divulged that he did not take long to actually put together the successful show!

Anna, the violin virtuoso from Russia and Adeel, the enthralling synthesist, performed in sync with the playback singer, who was joined by son Nevaan. “Nevaan wasn’t prepared. That’s why you saw we fumbled while we were performing,” as viewers felt overwhelmed by the father-son moment of affection and appreciation, not to mention little Nevaan’s angelic voice.

Social media even saw the hashtag #SonuGoesLive trending! With a message of unity and peace. More power to Sonu Nigam.