‘sons-of-anarchy’-star-charlie-hunnam-has-a-surprising-dating-history

When it comes to his dating life, Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam is most often associated with his long-time girlfriend Morgana McNelis. The two have been going strong since the mid-2000s and, although they have experienced a few bumps along the way, they have one of the most solid relationships in Hollywood. But long before Hunnam met McNelis, he dated a number of different women, some of whom might surprise you.

Charlie Hunnam | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Charlie Hunnam ties the knot

One of Hunnam’s first big relationships was with actress

Katharine Towne. According to Ranker,

the pair met during an audition for Dawson’s Creek in 1999.

Hunnam and Towne only dated for a couple of weeks before taking

their relationship to the next level. They officially tied the knot in Las

Vegas in 1999, only to call it quits three years later.

Shortly after breaking up with Towne, Charlie Hunnam started dating Sophie Dahl in 2002. That romance fizzled out after a few weeks and Hunnam soon found himself in a more stable relationship with Stella Parker.

Parker and Hunnam were together for nearly two years before

parting ways. From that point on Hunnam was briefly linked to Georgina

Townsley, though it is unclear how long they were together.

Inside Hunnam’s surprising dating history

It is unclear when Hunnam and McNelis started dating. The Sons

of Anarchy star has given conflicting dates himself, though it is evident

that their relationship really took off somewhere between 2005 and mid-2006.

That said, Charlie Hunnam reportedly dated Rashida Jones at some point in 2006. We have no idea when they started seeing each other or where they met, but suffice it to say that the romance did not go anywhere.

Jones, of course, is best known for her parts in the hit television shows The Office and Parks and Recreation. She was also once engaged to Mark Ronson, whom she split from in 2004. She is currently dating Ezra Koenig.

After things did not work out between Jones and Hunnam, the Lost

City of Z star started dating McNelis on the steady. Although Hunnam

seemingly had trouble keeping a long-term relationship, his romance with

McNelis is about as solid as it gets.

Charlie Hunnam dishes on when things got rocky with McNelis

There is no denying that Hunnam and McNelis have one of the best relationships in Hollywood, but even they are not impervious to some challenges. In fact, the couple faced one of their biggest hurdles when Hunnam was filming The Lost City of Z in Colombia.

According to People,

Hunnam admitted that he completely stopped writing to McNelis during the shoot,

mainly because the country’s postal service was terrible and was constantly

losing his letters.

“We went to Colombia, and the mail system doesn’t really work

very well,” Hunnam shared. “It’s completely unreliable. I received a letter

from her, and I realized that from the tone of it and things she was saying

that she hadn’t received the two letters that I sent before.”

Looking back, Charlie Hunnam confessed that it was not a wise decision to stop writing, even if his letters were hit and miss. Although he felt like “a total bastard” for leaving McNelis in the dark, he made it up to her when he returned home.

The actor bought some emeralds for McNelis, a jewelry designer by

trade, when he was in Colombia. The gift was not enough to make up for the lack

of communication, but it did help get Hunnam on McNelis’ good side once again.

Is Hunnam ready to get married?

The actor also addressed the topic of marriage. The Gentlemen star revealed that he is completely open to tying the knot with McNelis, but only because she is “very eager” to make things official.

“She does not feel the same. She’s very eager,” he explained.

“I’ll do it because it’s important to her but I don’t have any great romantic

feelings towards it.”

Charlie Hunnam went on to say that he tries hard to keep his

romance alive and well. This includes cooking for his long-time girlfriend and

sometimes surprising her with a clean house — which we can only imagine is the

best thing ever.

The Sons of Anarchy alum, of course, has not commented on the reports surrounding his dating history. The actor is currently working on a new television show for Apple called Shantaram, which is now in production.

If Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis decide to exchange vows, we can only hope that he keeps his fans informed on the plans.