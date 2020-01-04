son’s-hope-for-‘closure’-as-garda-resumes-search-for-northern-ireland-man-missing-since-2002

The son of a Co Fermanagh man last seen 18 years ago has said his family will not give up hope as fresh searches for his body continue.

Michael Anthony Lynch, known as Tony, was last seen on January 6, 2002, in the Co Monaghan town of Clones.

The 54-year-old father-of-four had moved from Magheraveely in Co Fermanagh to a flat in Clones two months previously for work.

His car, a white Mitsubishi Galant with the registration TIL 4670, has never been located.

Garda launched a new search this week in cooperation with the PSNI – made possible by advancements in drone and sonar technology – at Gortnawinney Lough near Clones to establish if the car was under the water.

Up to 16 loughs in the area are to be searched, with the possibility of more searches in Co Fermanagh.

On Thursday the search moved 10 miles away to Drum Lough, and then to the nearby Long Lough.