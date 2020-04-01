sonja-morgan-reveals-she’s-quarantining-in-desert-hot-springs

The Real Housewives of New York City star, Sonja Morgan, is 3,000 miles away from the United States’ epicenter for the coronavirus, New York City, and she’s been practicing a very strict routine while in self-isolation. The RHONY alum spoke with The Daily Beast recently and explained she’s actually staying at a spa in Desert Hot Springs, California.

The reality star booked her spa-vacation several months before the outbreak began. In other words, it appears Morgan chose the perfect time to schedule her appointment. The 56-year-old shared with the outlet that she hasn’t eaten any “hard food” in the last ten days.

According to the Real Housewives of New York City alum, she’s been drinking nothing but juices as part of her “cleanse” and colonic operations. The Daily Beast claims Sonja never revealed whether she would be going back to “hard food,” soon, but she’ll likely be staying as-is for now.

On Monday, the reality star assured her fans on her Instagram Stories that she was doing alright. She has been practicing social-distancing as a precaution and has also been walking a lot that way she gets at least some exercise.

A picture she posted on the social sharing platform came with the caption, “getting my health back, getting my immunities up, grateful for the wakeup call.” Today, the reality star shared another post in which she was hiking on a trail.

And, of course, the reality star promoted an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of New York City that’s coming out on the 2nd of April, just two days away. It appears Sonja has been lucky yet again.

In addition to her peaceful retreat, Bridget Hill reported on the 20th of February, 2020, that Morgan has been getting along great with her RHONY cast-members. The star previously explained that she and her other co-workers have been doing well, and the current season is great.

Furthermore, the RHONY alum shared her thoughts on the new addition to the show, the 37-year-old CEO, Leah McSweeney. Sonja shared with the reporter that fans could look forward to an exciting season this year.



