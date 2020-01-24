Sonic The Hedgehog movie set to be a hit with £35 million opening; theme song is by Wiz Khalifa

The Sonic The Hedgehog movie could have one of the best domestic opening weekends of any video game adaptation, but not Detective Pikachu.

Thanks to an updated redesign, fans seem a lot more optimistic about Sonic the Hedgehog’s silver screen debut. In fact, if recent reports are anything to go by, the movie could end up making over £30 million in its first weekend in America.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film is on track to make roughly £30 to £35 million over the course of its first four days in the US.

While none of this info is concrete, it’s a good indicator of what to expect, though it could change depending on reviews and word-of-mouth.

If it does manage to hit the high-end of these estimates, there’s a very strong chance that it will have the second best domestic opening weekend of any video game adaptation, possibly beating the first Tomb Raider movie from 2001.

Whether it will beat last year’s Detective Pikachu is more of a question though, as it earned over £41 million in its opening weekend. The upper end of Sonic’s estimates are in the same ballpark but it may not be close enough.

To help further promote the film’s release, an official music video has been released today, featuring a collaboration between Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, and Sueco the Child. Considering the first trailer had Gangsta’s Paradise, it’s not entirely surprising to have the final product’s theme song be a rap number.

The video aims to capitalise on viewers’ nostalgia, with most of it spent in a replica of the original Mega Drive games, and using a facsimile of the old 16-bit art-style to show off scenes from the movie. It even opens with Khalifa blowing on the Mega Drive cartridge (something we’ve all done).

Some fans will notice the lyrics referencing Tails and Knuckles, though this doesn’t confirm that they will appear in the movie itself. The only characters from the games that are known to appear are Sonic himself and his archenemy, Doctor Robotnik – played by Jim Carrey.

Sonic The Hedgehog will debut 14 February in the US and UK.

Email gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk, leave a comment below, and follow us on Twitter

MORE: Sonic was always doomed in Hollywood, despite million-dollar edits

MORE: Sonic The Hedgehog’s original creator still ‘feels weird’ about design after new trailer

MORE: Games Inbox: PS5 survival horror comeback, modernising Sonic The Hedghog, and Nioh 2 story trailer





