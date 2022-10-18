Sonic Frontiers : this new DLC are going to change the game in November !

There are only a few weeks left for the launch of one of the most anticipated blue hedgehog games of all time, such as Sonic Frontiers, which has drawn everyone’s attention for its beautiful open world and changes in some game structures. According to the above, to add even more dynamism to the title, Sonic Frontiers will receive a collaboration DLC with a major game in November, so that players can have a minigame and aesthetic elements.

Through the official Sonic account at Twitter, SEGA has confirmed that a free DLC will arrive Sonic Frontiers, with the collaboration of nothing more and nothing less than Monster Hunter. The DLC pack will be released on November 15, exactly one week after the game’s world premiere, so players will immediately have more content to do in the vast world.

Within this important collaboration with Monster Hunter, players you will be able to obtain the Rathalos and Felyne Rathalos armors, as well as BBQ Spit. In addition, an entertaining mini-game will be included to roast meat, which can provide advantages for Sonic if done correctly. Most likely, these armors are only aesthetic, so they will not have major benefits in the game. In this way, there is still a balance without emphasizing any point that is already planned for the title.

Great news for all gamers who are eagerly awaiting the next big release from SEGA called Sonic Frontiers. Let’s remember that the title officially comes out on November 8 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, missing really very little so that the players can enter the vast world and new adventure of the beloved blue hedgehog.