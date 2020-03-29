songwriting-legend-john-prine-is-hospitalized-and-in-critical-condition-due-to-coronavirus-complications

Songwriting legend John Prine is one of the most influential in the world. His story of rising from a working class mail carrier to profound fame as a country and folk-leaning musician has struck a chord for decades, and even well into his sixties and seventies, Prine has remained prolific and continued to produce incredible work. He has also beat cancer twice, an underlying condition that makes him more susceptible to a disease like Coronavirus.

During the pandemic that is currently sweeping across America, Prine has unfortunately been diagnosed with COVID-19, and his estate shared today via the John Prine account on Twitter that his situation has worsened quickly. “After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26),” the statement said. “He was intubated on Saturday evening and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical. This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John Loves you.”

The full statement from their Twitter is below:

Sending as much love and healing strength as possible.