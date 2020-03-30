Sonam Kapoor vs Shraddha Kapoor, who wins the battle of 'Fashion Queen'?

There’s absolutely no doubt about the fact that fashion is an indispensable part of the entertainment and glamour industry. Actors and actresses sweat it out like anything with the help of their design and styling team to get the right outfit, right makeup, right hairstyle and what not.

While some like to go overboard with their quirky yet interesting fashion choices, some believe in ‘simplicity is the best policy’ when it comes to fashion. Our industry has many actresses who are blessed with a lovely sense of fashion but probably none better than Sonam Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor who always manage to remain the talk of the town and paparazzi’s favourite because of their fashionable avatars. It’s a neck to neck battle between the two when it comes to the tag of ‘fashion queen’ and hence today we want to ask our viewers as to who you think deserves the title between the two?

Check out the photos below to take your call –