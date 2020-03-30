Sonam Kapoor VS Deepika Padukone - Who looks more stylish in a white formal suit?

When it comes to style and fashion, our Bollywood actresses have their own styling and design team to help them look their best. But there are very few actresses who actually are self-sufficient and can do wonders in the game of style even without a stylist. The two actresses are Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor. Both Deepika and Sonam made their Bollywood debut in the same year and since then have come a long way. They never fail to impress their fans with their makeover. But the comparison is a must as to who did it better if they end up wearing the same look, ain’t it? That’s why, today, we at IWMBuzz ask you as to who looks more stylist between Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a white formal suit? Check out the photos yourself to decide who wins this battle of fashion –