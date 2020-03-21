Sonam Kapoor supports Kanika Kapoor, draws flak from netizens

Sonam Kapoor is trending on Twitter, again not on her behalf acting skills, but defending Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor.

Once we all know, Kanika Kapoor is reported to be facing legal implications to be callous and irresponsible while coping with the sensitive Coronavirus issue.

She, apparently, though a victim, attended public gathering putting people’s lives at an increased risk.

However, Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and defended the singer saying that Kanika returned to India from London on 9th March, when India had not been self-isolating but playing Holi.

Her comment drew heavy criticism from netizens.

People said that PM Modi asked visitors to be cautious while attending public gatherings and victims of Covid19 didn’t play Holi, unlike Kanika.

Still, Sonam kept defending her point and said that it’s right time and energy to spread positivity.

What’s your undertake Sonam’s view? Tell us.

