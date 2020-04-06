sonam-kapoor-gets-trolled-for-slamming-people-who-burst-firecrackers-during-9pm-9minutes-call

By Lekhaka |

Monday, April 6, 2020

Last night, many citizens of India lit up lamps to display solidarity in fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). On Friday, PM Narendra Modi had urged people to switch off lights of their homes and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 as a gesture to challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis. Many celebrities including, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and many others lit the diyas. Surprisingly, many citizens of India started bursting crackers on streets and it didn’t go down well with Sonam Kapoor. Sonam called out all those people on Twitter and wrote, “People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused.” Ranveer-Deepika, Akshay, Katrina Light Up Candles To Support PM Modi’s ‘9 PM 9 Minutes’ Initiative Soon after Sonam’s tweet, many netizens started sharing Sonam’s pictures, wherein the actress along with her father, Anil Kapoor can be seen bursting crackers. A netizen wrote, “Not justifying few crackers today, just pointing out the hypocrisy. Dogs hv no problem when your family burst crackers?”

— Shweta Pandey (@YoursShweta) April 5, 2020 .

When Sonam came across the picture which trollers shared, she wrote, “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.” To which a netizen wrote, “Well said Sonam…. thats why People never try to argue with you.. instead they make fun of you…” When are u not confused 🤷🏻♀️😂

Its normal for u to be confused 😁

— Dr Khushboo Kadri 🩺 (@khushikadri) April 5, 2020 sonam for you from prabhu shree ram……😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wuyOWgMHIL

— Vicks (@Vicks06757986) April 5, 2020 Awww…So much concern for animals..!! What happened during the video below? pic.twitter.com/AmpprQ8oX2

— Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) April 5, 2020 Nice hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/jWx3lPHKSk

— – KB – (@kostha_bidda) April 5, 2020 Apki to poori zindagi confusion mein hi nikal jaygi

What are your thoughts on Sonam's tweets? Do tell us in the comments section below.