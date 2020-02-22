sonam kapoor father ‘didn’t even know’ about Mr India remake

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, has been visiting London ever since she married businessman Anand Ahuja. But something is happening with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for the last few days, due to which she is very upset. While going to London some time ago, Sonam Kapoor lost her luggage while traveling, but now something happened to her in London which has shaken her badly. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has mentioned this on her Twitter handle and after this, now everyone besides her family is worried for her.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares Ravana Experience

Sonam shared a scary experience with herself in London, describing how an Uber driver misbehaved with her. Sonam tweeted and wrote, ‘Friends, my experience with Uber London was very scary. please be careful . The best and safest is to use local public transport or cab. I am shaken badly by this incident.

she is clarifying about this issue in her tweets

A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 22, 2020

She says more about this :

consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it’s a part of his legacy. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 22, 2020