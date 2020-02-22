sonam kapoor father ‘didn’t even know’ about Mr India remake

Entertainment
syed0

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, has been visiting London ever since she married businessman Anand Ahuja. But something is happening with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for the last few days, due to which she is very upset. While going to London some time ago, Sonam Kapoor lost her luggage while traveling, but now something happened to her in London which has shaken her badly. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has mentioned this on her Twitter handle and after this, now everyone besides her family is worried for her.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares Ravana Experience

Sonam shared a scary experience with herself in London, describing how an Uber driver misbehaved with her. Sonam tweeted and wrote, ‘Friends, my experience with Uber London was very scary. please be careful . The best and safest is to use local public transport or cab. I am shaken badly by this incident.

she is clarifying about this issue in her tweets

She says more about this :

Related Posts

stranger-things-4-could-be-split-into-two-parts,-according-to-new-rumor

Stranger Things 4 could be split into two parts, according to new rumor

John koli
12-possible-suspects-for-daniel-craig’s-next-knives-out-case

🔥12 Possible Suspects For Daniel Craig’s Next Knives Out Case🔥

John koli
the-new-mutants:-where-you’ve-seen-the-cast-members-of-the-x-men-spinoff

🔥The New Mutants: Where You’ve Seen The Cast Members Of The X-Men Spinoff🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *