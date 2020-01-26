sonakshi-sinha-takes-a-dig-at-fakers-with-her-#dollypartonchallenge

Instagram

People sportingly showing their varied personalities on various social media platforms is the new viral that has taken the internet by storm. Be it a common man, media influencer or Bollywood celebrity, everyone is busy displaying how they pose for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. But one celebrity is outshining all with her dig at people with different faces!

The #DollyPartonChallenge trend on the internet has welcomed not scores but multiple scores of collage coming from a sea of internet users wherein they picture four varied looks of them. And on Saturday, Sonakshi Sinha, who goes by the name ‘Asli Sona’ on Instagram, also posted her take on the challenge and the caption is sure to leave you amazed at her wit.

What Sonakshi’s post read:

Donning a cool black tank top with #Asli printed on it, Sonakshi kept the picture same in all the four sections only to emphasise that she has just one face and that too asli! Her caption read, “Kyuki bro, apna toh ek hi chehra hai… aur woh hai #Asli!!! #keepitreal.”

Well, it surely seems to be sending the message out loud! Other B-towners too have been a sport and took part in the challenge with their quirkiest versions. Ayushmann Khurrana added a category of his own in the already existing four.

Ayushmann, Sara join the Dolly Parton challenge

His version of the challenge included a fifth segment called movies wherein Ayushmann incorporated pictures of him from ‘Dreamgirl’ and ‘Bala’ combined.

Instagram

Other actors too have fondly took part in the challenge including Alia Bhatt who chose to post pictures of a kitty rather than hers. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan too partook in the quirky challenge describing what different social media platforms mean to her in the caption.

“Insta is my A game Tinder for the flame For Linkedin one can try to be tame FB for those throwbacks, no shame Different personalities, but Sara’s still the same Sara ka Saara ‍♀️ Sara,” she wrote.

Instagram

‘Gully Boy’ fame Siddhant Chaturvedi instead of posting his pictures, presented a social media graph, hinting at what he was doing in different years. The actor was apparently a CA student in 2012 as he put it in the LinkedIn section, while he started following audition pages three years later on Facebook. However, after he shot to fame last year with ‘Gully Boy’, he just wrote #MyNotes in the Instagram section and in 2020 he most likely will be reporting fake profiles!

Instagram

Phew, now that was a task to comprehend! Every day a new celebrity is coming up with their twists and turns in the trending challenges and it is always fun to catch their takes. Hoping to see some even fun and hard-hitting versions of the challenge soon.