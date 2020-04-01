sonakshi-sinha-slams-trolls-questioning-contributions-made-by-bollywood-stars-to-fight-covid-19!

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 10: 33 [IST]

Amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic which has affected all walks of life in the country, many Bollywood celebrities have come forward and pledged contributions to the relief funds to fight the deadly virus. However, Sonakshi Sinha is upset with the fact that many netizens are constantly questioning those who have not publicly announced their contributions towards the relief funds. After days of being tagged in several tweets with such allegations, the Force 2 actress gave a befitting reply to the trolls and said that she believes in the popular Hindi saying, ‘Neki kar dariya mein daal.’ Sonakshi took to her Twitter page and posted, “Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga? Kuch log actually follow karte hai! Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good (announcing or not is a personal preference)” (sic) Reacting to Sonakshi’s tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “You are a public determine ma’am. More than the quantity of contribution, you inspiring others by being an instance issues. We respect your private desire. But your voice may very well be far more of use in a state of affairs like this.#UniteForBihar @BiharReawakens.” (sic). Another comment read, “All these trolls are just pushing you guys for good…we all want good for our country. Take it positively and just chill….thank you so much for the contribution…we are so grateful.” A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a post echoing a similar thought like Sonakshi’s. It read, “Ek ne diya aur keh diya ke diya, dusre ne diya aur kaha nahi ki diya. Dusri shreni me hi rehne do mujhe e priyajan, Jise mila wo kya jaane kisne diya, jano uska bus karun krandan in halato me aur kya kaha jaye, Jo janein mujhe jaanein, mai to swabhao se hi raha hu kamsukhan.” (sic) Recently, many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan were questioned by netizens on social media since no public announcement was made in regard to their contributions towards the COVID-19 relief funds. Later, Nikhil Dwivedi came to their defence and detailed in his tweet about how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan spent money substantially on charities. Sonakshi Sinha Urges Fans To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Scare: ‘Stay Home, Stay Out Of Trouble’ Sonakshi Sinha Refused To Go To School When Her Dad Shatrugan Sinha Became A Minister; Here’s Why