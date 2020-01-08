sonakshi-sinha-condemns-jnu-violence,-lauds-deepika-padukone-for-expressing-solidarity-with-students

After Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi to express solidarity with the students, who were attacked by an armed, masked mob, several celebrities have spoken up in their support. Sonakshi Sinha has joined the bandwagon, tweeting no matter what an individual’s political affiliations are, they must denounce the attack against students on campus.

Sonakshi Sinha. Image from Twitter

She further thanked Padukone for showing support with her presence. “We can’t sit on the fence any longer,” wrote Sinha.

Here is Sinha’s tweet

No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don’t visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can’t sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 8, 2020

On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed JNU campus in New Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. At least 34 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured. This comes close on the heels of police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University in December over their protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Director Kabir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn also criticised the attack on the JNU campus. In a recent interview with Press Trust of India, Khan said, “The reason why I decided to speak up and felt really pained was when I saw the students of Jamia walking with their hands up, protests being stifled. I felt that it cannot happen. You can have all kinds of debates, but you cannot not allow students to protest. If you do that, it’s the death of a democracy.”

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 08, 2020 15: 37: 09 IST