son-glues-dad’s-belongings-to-the-ceiling-and-adds-more-for-every-day-he-doesn’t-notice

It might be one of the most infuriating things in the world when you can’t find what you’re looking for.

Why does the remote control have such a penchant for disappearing? (is someone working on a ‘find my remote’ app yet or what?)

Usually, though, we find the elusive device wedged behind the sofa cushions, hidden underneath it, or randomly in the bathroom or next to the kettle. One place we might not look, however, is the ceiling.

Understandably, one unfortunate dad didn’t think to look up after four days of constantly losing his stuff.

Turns out, his son had been pranking him. The boy was sticking his dad’s things to the ceiling of their home, adding one more prized belonging for every day his dad didn’t notice.

Reddit poster SeamanTheSailor shared images of some of the items he glued, including glasses, a phone case, a shoe, and the one to end all the games – the remote.

On day one, he started with his dad’s glasses, the next day he stuck on a phone case, next came a shoe.

On day four, the son stuck the TV remote on the ceiling, and it was at this point that dad must have realised something fishy was going on.

And, as one might in such desperate times, this dad may have looked to the heavens for answers.

What he found wasn’t divine intervention, but all his missing stuff staring down at him.

‘I stuck my dad’s glasses to the ceiling. For every day he doesn’t notice I will add another of his possessions,’ the poster explained to followers.

He continued: ‘Day 2 of sticking my dad’s possessions to the ceiling until he notices. This is his phone clip.’

Users tuned in every day to see which item was getting the ceiling treatment that day.

But avid followers of the tense drama were sad to see that on the fifth day there were just five bits of tape and blue tack left on the ceiling – as the prankster had finally been rumbled.

He ended the saga with: ‘Well boys it was a good run, but all things must come to an end.’

Of course, he then told his dad about posting the whole event on Reddit, and the response wasn’t great: ‘He called me a cheeky ct,’ the poster told followers.

He added: ‘Then we had a beer together and I [showed] him all the comments on my posts.

‘Thanks for the support. Also, to everyone asking how I stuck his things up there, I used blue tac and some command strips for the shoe.’

Don’t go getting any ideas, now.

