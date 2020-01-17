son-charged-with-murdering-his-mum-17-years-after-she-vanished

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with killing his own mother 17 years ago.

Louise Tiffney, 43, vanished after leaving her home in Dean Path, Edinburgh, in May 2002.

Her human remains were found near a stately home in Longniddry, East Lothian in April 2017 – 12 years after her son Sean Flynn was cleared in court over her death.

Earlier this month judges decided to set the previous ruling aside after hearing prosecutors’ arguments for a retrial under double jeopardy laws.

Flynn was charged with her murder again when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

The defendant, whose address was given as being in Berlin, Germany, did not enter a plea and was released on bail.