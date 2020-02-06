son-and-lucas-rescue-tottenham-fa-cup-campaign-with-late-fightback-against-southampton

Late goals from Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura saw Tottenham into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 replay win over Southampton.

Spurs trailed 2-1 with just 12 minutes to play, after Shane Long and Danny Ings had responded to a Jack Stephens own goal, but Lucas levelled with a smart finish before Son converted from the penalty spot to set up a clash with Norwich.

Jose Mourinho made four changes to the side that had beaten Man City 2-0 at the weekend, with Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombele among those to come into the side. January signing Steven Bergwijn, who scored in that game, was ineligible having not been registered at the time of the original tie, while Saints were without Kyle Walker-Peters, the man on loan from Spurs, for the same reason, so James Ward-Prowse was drafted in at right-back.

The visitors had started brightly, with Ings, Sofianne Boufal and Long all testing Hugo Lloris, but it was Spurs who took the lead when Ndombele’s strike took a wicked deflection off Jack Stephens leaving Angus Gunn no chance.

Saints should have levelled immediately when Lloris inexplicably declined to come out for a ball in behind that had entered his six-yard box by the time Ings caught up with it, but the England hopeful could only find the crossbar.

When the equaliser did arrive, Lloris was again at fault, parrying Nathan Redmond’s shot straight to Long, who could not miss, sidefooting home.

Saints’ problems at fullback worsened before the break when Ward-Prowse was stretchered off with what looked a serious knee injury after a fairly innocuous challenge with Sessegnon.

Long pulled Spurs level in the first period (REUTERS)

Both sides missed glorious chances to take the lead soon after the restart, Boufal placing wide after Ings’ bundling run, before Lucas Moura somehow failed to find the net from six yards with a header from Son Heung-Min’s cross.

Eighteen minutes from time, Southampton looked to have booked their place in round five with a terrific breakaway goal, Redmond driving and feeding Ings, who bent round Japhet Tanganga and into the bottom corner.

But just six minutes later, Tottenham hit back, Lucas sweeping into the far corner on his right foot to level the scores, and with extra-time looming, Son was brought down by Angus Gunn after a wonderful pass from substitute Dele Alli. The Korean picked himself up and drilled into the bottom corner to settle an enthralling tie.

Live Updates

2020-02-05T21:52:15.940Z

So Tottenham will play Norwich for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Got to be happy with that, especially as they were heading out with 12 minutes to play.

FULL TIME

2020-02-05T21:41:02.530Z

FULL-TIME | Tottenham 3-2 Southampton |

2020-02-05T21:37:32.950Z

90 2 mins: We’re playing five minutes of added time.

2020-02-05T21:33:30.830Z

Tottenham 3-2 Southampton | Son Heung-Min (p) 88′ Gunn goes the right way but it’s a brilliant spot kick.

2020-02-05T21:32:13.070Z

86 mins: Penalty to Southampton! We’ll have one here though! It’s a stunning ball from Dele Alli into the path of Son and Angus Gunn gets a faint touch on him to bring him down.

2020-02-05T21:31:36.710Z

86 mins: A reminder that unlike in the EFL Cup rounds, we do have extra-time this evening, rather than straight penalties.

2020-02-05T21:27:16.030Z

81 mins: Shane Long’s just been struggling in the last few minutes, and Saints have sent Che Adams into the fray for the final ten minutes or quite possibly more.

GOAL!

2020-02-05T21:23:28.973Z

Tottenham 2-2 Southampton | Lucas Moura 78′ They didn’t need a quarter-of-an-hour! Lucas Moura shifts onto his right foot and steers crisply into the bottom corner. We’re back at even stevens!

2020-02-05T21:22:55.273Z

77 mins: Now there’s some real urgency around the ground. Spurs have not been good tonight, and they’ve got about a quarter-of-an-hour to keep their FA Cup hopes alive.

GOAL!

2020-02-05T21:18:13.223Z

Tottenham 1-2 Southampton | Danny Ings 72′ Brilliant, brilliant breakaway goal! The Spurs defending is very passive, but take nothing away first from Redmond, who drives from inside his own half and feeds Ings, and then from the number nine, who uses Tanganga as a guide and steers round him into the bottom corner.

2020-02-05T21:16:20.893Z

70 mins: Eric Dier urged to shoot and he catches it pretty sweetly but Hojbjerg is charging it down and it flies away for a corner.

SUBS

2020-02-05T21:13:19.970Z

67 mins: Stuart Armstrong is on for Southampton, replacing Boufal who has been lively but also wasted that excellent opening just after half-time.

2020-02-05T21:10:14.166Z

64 mins: Close again for the visitors. Vestergaard gets free from a corner and heads towards goal but stretching backwards he can’t get much direction on it and that allows Lloris to tip over from close quarters.

SUBS

2020-02-05T21:06:31.670Z

60 mins: A second Spurs change of the night – Dele Alli, who we thought might be struggling after that challenge from Raheem Sterling on Sunday, is on for Ndombele.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-05T21:04:52.776Z

Dan Kilpatrick is at the Tottenham Hostpur StadiumVertonghen hooked on 53 minutes – with Gedson his replacement – and the Belgian looks devastated as he slowly walks around to the dugouts and takes his place on the bench.

SUBS

2020-02-05T21:00:23.646Z

54 mins: Jan Vertonghen has been dragged and Gedson Fernandes is on. I thought Eric Dier might drop into defence, but it looks like a change in shape.

2020-02-05T20:58:42.093Z

52 mins: A glorious chance at the other end! Son just about keeps the ball in and bends a perfect cross into the middle for Moura, who somehow heads wide from six yards out with the goal gaping.

2020-02-05T20:56:54.070Z

50 mins: What a chance! Ings bundles his way through a couple of challenges and when he is dispossessed it breaks wonderfully for Boufal inside the box. Not sure if he was torn between squaring and shooting but in the end he does neither and sidefoots tamely wide.

2020-02-05T20:55:23.050Z

49 mins: Southampton have started on the front foot again here, and Hojbjerg heads over the bar, though I’m sure VAR would have ruled it out for a fairly blatant push on Vertonghen had it nestled.

KICK OFF

2020-02-05T20:50:54.746Z

KICK OFF!We are back underway…

