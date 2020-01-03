Home NEWS Somerset announces sudden death of fire chief at his home

Somerset announces sudden death of fire chief at his home

Mary Smith
Somerset Fire Chief Scott Jepson died after he suffered an undisclosed injury Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Police and fire responded around 1: 30 p.m. to Jepson’s home, where he was found “suffering from an injury,’’ Town Administrator Richard M. Brown said in a joint statement with the police and fire departments.

Jepson, 54, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. As is the case with all unattended deaths, the Bristol district attorney’s office is investigating, the statement said. Jepson suffered the injury at his home, and “foul play is not suspected at this time,’’ Greg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail.

Sad to hear about Somerset’s Fire Chief Scott Jepson who had dedicated his life to helping others. Please keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time. https://t.co/zOKk8OJpXC

— Steven Martins (@SteveMartins_NB) January 3, 2020

