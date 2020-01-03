somerset-announces-sudden-death-of-fire-chief-at-his-home

Somerset Fire Chief Scott Jepson died after he suffered an undisclosed injury Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Police and fire responded around 1: 30 p.m. to Jepson’s home, where he was found “suffering from an injury,’’ Town Administrator Richard M. Brown said in a joint statement with the police and fire departments.

Jepson, 54, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. As is the case with all unattended deaths, the Bristol district attorney’s office is investigating, the statement said. Jepson suffered the injury at his home, and “foul play is not suspected at this time,’’ Greg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail.