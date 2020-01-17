‘some-will-never-be-seen…’-shock-extent-of-waiting-list-crisis-facing-robin-swann

‘Some will never be seen…’ shock extent of waiting list crisis facing...

The extent of the waiting list shame Robin Swann must tackle as Health Minister has been revealed.

Official statistics have exposed the deterioration of waiting times for first outpatient appointments while Northern Ireland’s politicians refused to take their seats at Stormont.

They also highlight the postcode lottery of care that exists for patients, with waiting times for appointments in different trusts varying by more than a year in some cases.

Alarmingly, they have also revealed that some patients who have an urgent referral for a painful and debilitating condition can expect to wait between two and three years for their first hospital appointment.

Meanwhile, thousands of patients with routine referrals face never being seen, with one hospital doctor warning: “As it stands, there are actually people who are being referred who will simply never get an appointment.

“They will continually be bumped down the list by people being added on who need to be seen more urgently.”

Figures released to the Belfast Telegraph have shown that neurology is still failing to cope with demand.