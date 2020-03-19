Some of the ‘Best Movies And Series of 2020’ to watch on Netflix during this coronavirus outbreak! We are sure you’ll find your match. Check it out.

At this time, social distancing plays a very important role to prevent ourselves from coronavirus pandemic. People are staying at their homes, almost every shop or theatre or malls are closed. They are working from homes in this time of crisis. So, many of us have got bored. What can we do at this time of self- quarantine?

Here are some of the movies and series of 2020 that you can watch on Netflix.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

This is a teen romantic movie. It is the sequel of the film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. It shows about a high school girl, Lara Jean who falls in love with a boy named Peter.

Sex Education

This series is a comedy drama. The show highlights the very real issues related to sexuality. It gives information about all the anxiety one have related to sexual performance.

Lost Girls

Lost Girls is a mysterious film. It is a movie in which Gilbert is in search of her missing daughter. During this search, she found about murders of young sex workers.

Stranger Things

No doubt, this is one of the most liked series of Netflix. It is a story of a rural town Hawkins where a scientific research centre performs experiments. Accidentally, they have created a way to an alternate dimension named ‘The Upside Down’. They have to face a lot of challenges and adventures.

Love is Blind

This is a dating reality TV series. This has around 30 men and women trying to find their true love. They date each other in a specified format, without seeing each other.

While this pandemic is going on, please stay safe and take necessary precautions. Also, spend time with your family and loved ones by watching these series.